National

Niti Taylor Slams Trollers Says, ‘Keep Your Hate To Me Don’t Involve My Family’- Watch Video

admin
30Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 4 Second


In the next follow-up post, the actress mentioned social media has made many people comfortable with disrespecting others and not getting punched in their mouths. She concluded by saying God is watching everything and thus let’s be good for goodness’ sake.



Published: January 2, 2023 5:45 PM IST


By Ananya

| Edited by Ananya

TV actress Niti Taylor, who is widely known for her shows like ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ and ‘Ishqbaaz’, has urged fans not to drag her family into the trolling. The actress shared a note on her Instagram where she requested everyone to keep the hate to her only without involving her mother and father. Niti slammed people tagging her parents while sending out hate messages to her. She even mentioned that if people have a problem with her they can hate her but need not drag her parents.




Published Date: January 2, 2023 5:45 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories