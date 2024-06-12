Home

Breaking News LIVE: Nitin Gadkari Takes Charge As Minister Of Road Transport And Highways

Breaking News Live Updates: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday at 11.27 AM. Governor S Abdul Nazeer will administer the oath of office and secrecy to 74-year-old Naidu at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district. Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh among 24 ministers will take oath with Chandrababu Naidu.

After this, Odisha BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi will take oath as chief minister of the state at 5 PM on Wednesday. Majhi is the four-time MLA and party’s tribal face after senior state leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram were pulled into the Union government. The party has also picked two Deputy Chief Ministers from the state, KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. PM Modi will reach on 12th June by 2:30 PM and the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5PM.

