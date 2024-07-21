NationalPolitics

Nitish Kumar ‘Under Pressure’ To Reconsider Alliance With BJP, NDA

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 21, 2024
0 104 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Nitish Kumar ‘Under Pressure’ From Within JD(U) To Reconsider Alliance With BJP-led NDA Government

Nitish Kumar has been placed in a tight spot by his own party.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Nitish Kumar, JD(U), BJP, NDA Government, Srinagar, Bihar Chief Minister, Janata Dal (United), Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir, National Democratic Alliance, Kashmir, Jammu
File

Srinagar: Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Chief Minister and the national president of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U) is in a tight spot, and interestingly, the source of the unease is his party itself as the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the JD(U) on Sunday asked Kumar to “reconsider the alliance with the BJP” at the Centre.

“The actions of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has forced us to appeal to our national leader Nitish Kumar to reconsider our participation in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” said JD(U) state general secretary Vivek Bali in Srinagar.

He said the JD(U) was trying to bring the Islamic scholars in Kashmir back to the mainstream but the BJP was allegedly creating obstacles in these efforts.

“We are trying to bring these Islamic scholars back into the system so that they can contribute to nation building. We cannot leave them out. However, the BJP finds ways and means to create obstacles in this,” Bali added.

(With PTI inputs)





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 21, 2024
0 104 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Explodia 2.0 -The Annual Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

July 20, 2024

Health Ministry Trashes Study Report On India Covid-19 Deaths

July 20, 2024

SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. Organizes Fourth Edition of Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2024

July 20, 2024

AAP ‘Kejriwal ki 5 Guarantee’ ; Promises 24-hour Electricity And Waiver Of Pending Domestic Dues

July 20, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow