Nitish Kumar ‘Under Pressure’ To Reconsider Alliance With BJP, NDA

Nitish Kumar ‘Under Pressure’ From Within JD(U) To Reconsider Alliance With BJP-led NDA Government

Nitish Kumar has been placed in a tight spot by his own party.

Srinagar: Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Chief Minister and the national president of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U) is in a tight spot, and interestingly, the source of the unease is his party itself as the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the JD(U) on Sunday asked Kumar to “reconsider the alliance with the BJP” at the Centre.

“The actions of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has forced us to appeal to our national leader Nitish Kumar to reconsider our participation in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” said JD(U) state general secretary Vivek Bali in Srinagar.

He said the JD(U) was trying to bring the Islamic scholars in Kashmir back to the mainstream but the BJP was allegedly creating obstacles in these efforts.

“We are trying to bring these Islamic scholars back into the system so that they can contribute to nation building. We cannot leave them out. However, the BJP finds ways and means to create obstacles in this,” Bali added.

