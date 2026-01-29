Unlike traditional implants manufactured in fixed sizes and made from metal alloys, Nivalon’s implant is digitally designed directly from each patient’s CT data and 3D printed to precisely match their unique anatomy. The result is a bone-like ceramic structure that eliminates metal-related complications such as corrosion, ion release, stiffness mismatch, and imaging interference, while preserving natural spinal motion. First-in-human procedures are planned for 2026, including Nivalon’s Co-Founder and CEO, Todd Hodrinsky. Clinically Validated Through Independent Biomechanical, Mechanical, Biological, and Surgical Testing The platform has undergone extensive independent pre-clinical validation through biomechanical, mechanical, biological, and anatomical testing conducted at the University of South Florida (USF) and the University of Connecticut Institute of Materials Science (UConn IMS). At USF, EvoFlex™ implants were evaluated on the Dynamic Investigation of Spine Characteristics (DISC) simulator under six degrees of freedom motion and physiologic spinal loading, demonstrating stiffness curves and motion profiles that closely replicate native human spinal behavior. These results confirm true motion preservation, not just mechanical articulation. At UConn IMS, compression and shear testing demonstrated major improvements in structural performance. The latest design achieved compressive loads of 14.6 kN, equivalent to approximately 1,490 kg (3,280 lbs) of force, validating the ceramic-polymer architecture under physiologic and supraphysiologic loading. Shear testing further demonstrated enhanced interface integrity and controlled progressive failure behavior. UConn IMS also conducted simulated body fluid (SBF) immersion and SEM-EDX analysis, confirming that the ZTA ceramic supports uniform mineral deposition and biologically relevant ion interaction, demonstrating bone-like surface behavior and long-term osseointegration potential. Unlike metals, the ceramic showed consistent, controlled, and predictable biological interaction. In addition, cadaveric pre-operative and post-operative surgical planning studies validated the accuracy of Nivalon’s digital design platform. In a complex four-level spinal reconstruction, the system successfully demonstrated precise virtual bone repositioning, restoration of sagittal balance, and proper facet joint alignment, confirming the platform’s ability to anatomically reconstruct and rebalance the spine with high precision. Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing Enabled by the Youngstown Business Incubator This milestone was achieved through a strategic collaboration with the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) and its Advanced Manufacturing and Engine Tech programs. Using XJet’s NanoParticle Jetting™ ceramic 3D printing technology, Nivalon successfully developed and manufactured a pure ceramic, load-bearing spinal implant architecture. SEM analysis at UConn confirmed that the printed ZTA ceramic represents a new and distinct microstructural class of biocompatible implant material.
This marks a medical industry first: a fully ceramic, metal-free, load-bearing spinal implant manufactured with repeatable, reliable, and scalable production methods. A Personal Mission Becomes a Medical Revolution “I realized the problem wasn’t the surgeons—it was the implants,” said Hodrinsky. “We were trying to treat a living biological structure with industrial metal hardware that was never designed to behave like bone or properly follow natural spinal motion. We knew we could engineer something fundamentally better.” What began as a personal mission between Hodrinsky and co-founder Marcel Janse has evolved into a new paradigm for spinal care—one that replaces metal with bone-like ceramic, generic sizing with patient-specific design, and rigid motion with natural biomechanics and patient-specific design. Revolutionary Engineering Solution The EvoFlex™ platform uniquely combines:
Co-Founder & CEO
Nivalon Medical
www.nivalonmedical.com
Cell: 860-634-1790 Jessica Sprowl
Director, Marketing & Communications
YBI
Cell: 330-719-4032 SOURCE YBI; Nivalon
- Patient-specific, 3D-printed ceramic endplates matched directly to vertebral anatomy
- Bone-like ceramic material that eliminates metal corrosion, ion release, and imaging artifacts
- Flexible elastomeric core engineered to preserve native spinal motion
- Full MRI and CT compatibility
- Surgeon-controlled digital design workflow
