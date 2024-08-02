Home

‘No Amount of Money Can Erase Pain,’ Dirshti IAS To Provide Rs 10 Lakh Each Families of UPSC Aspirants Killed In Rajendra Nagar Flooding

Drishti IAS, a renowned coaching institute for Civil Services candidates, has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the affected families.

Drishti IAS, a top rated UPSC coaching centre in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, was sealed by the MCD for violating norms. (File Photo)

In a press release, the Drishti IAS said, ” We know that no amount of money can erase the pain of losing children, yet as a humble effort to express our solidarity in this hour of grief, Drishti IAS has decided to provide financial assistance of ₹10 lakh (each) to the four bereaved families.”

Expressing its solidarity towards the bereaved families, the Institute said, “We would be grateful if we can help the bereaved families in any way, during this time of grief or thereafter.” Drishti IAS also announced that they will offer free academic support, including classes for general studies, test series, and optional subjects, to current students of Rau’s IAS.

In addition, we will also remain committed to help all the current students of Rau’s IAS. We will provide them free academic support and classes for preparation of General Studies, Test Series and Optional subjects. Students who wish to avail this facility can contact the Help Desk present in our Karol Bagh office from Monday, 5th August 2024,” the press release by Vikas Divyakirti, the founder of Drishti IAS added.

Three UPSC aspirants died after a basement library at Rau’s IAS campus was flooded during heavy rain on July 27 in Old Rajendra Nagar, reportedly causing damage to the single biometric entry and exit point. The incident, which occurred on Saturday after a nearby drain burst, claimed the lives of Shreya Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Nivin Dalwin (Kerala) and Tanya Soni (Telangana).











