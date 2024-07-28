Home

Kanwar Yatra: No Cars Allowed on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Barriers at Kalindi Kunj | Check Routes To Avoid

Pilgrims returning from Haridwar pass through Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi, and Faridabad, resulting in increased traffic on these routes.

The police, in coordination with traffic and civic bodies have made special arrangements across the border and other areas of Delhi to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Kanwar Yatra Traffic Update: To ensure the safe passage of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, the Delhi-NCR police have implemented a slew of measures. Every year, the pilgrims coming from Haridwar pass through Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi, and Faridabad, resulting in increased traffic on these routes.

Kanwar Yatra: Here are the measures implemented by the Delhi-NCR police

Two of the four lanes between Okhla Barrage and Okhla Bird Sanctuary have been restricted by the Noida police from July 28 to August 4. It is important to note that approximately four kilometres of the pilgrimage route, from Mayur Vihar through Shani temple and Okhla Bird Sanctuary to Kalindi Kunj, fall within Noida’s jurisdiction.

Barriers were set up near Sector 126 police station at Kalindi Kunj, diverting traffic onto the two right lanes from the Delhi to Noida side

Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed near Okhla Barrage to manage the flow and prevent congestion

The Uttar Pradesh police have announced the closure of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway for heavy vehicles.

Vehicles will be diverted until 8 pm on August 5, with restrictions extending to all vehicles between Delhi and Meerut, including private cars, from July 29.

Security Intensified in Muzaffarnagar Ahead of Kanwariyas Arrival

Along with the teams of local police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), the district administration has also deployed commandos of Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police along the Kanwar route to avoid any untoward incident.

“ATS commandos have been posted at Shiv chowk in Muzaffarnagar where kanwariyas from Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and different districts of UP will pass while returning from Haridwar and performing parikrama. Sensitive places near Shiv Chowk have been handed over to ATS commandos to avoid any untoward incident,” Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh told reporters on Saturday.

He said a team of RAF, six teams of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and ATS commandos have been deployed in the district for security.











