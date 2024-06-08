NationalPolitics

NO Congratulations From Pakistan To Narendra Modi After Poll Vistory; Here Country Vague Reply

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged victorious in the recently completed Lok Sabha elections and leaders of the alliance elected Narendra Modi as the leader of the Lok Sabha and leader of NDA Parliamentary Party on Friday. Now, Modi is set to sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time. Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, several world leaders poured congratulatory messages to Narendra Modi, however, he doesn’t yet received any congratulations from neighbouring country Pakistan. Pakistan on Friday stated that wanted and desired “cooperative ties” with all its neighbouring countries, that also include India. Talking about resolution of ongoing disputes through talks, Pakistan’s foreign office, on being asked why Pakistan has not congratulate the BJP or Narendra Modi for their thumping win the general elections, appeared to be evasive.




