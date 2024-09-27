Home

‘No Durga Puja holidays, no idol immersion’; radical Islamists ‘warn’ Hindus in….

The radical group has warned against “open celebrations” of the festival and idol worship or immersion.

(File image: Abdulla Al Fajsal/bangladeshpost.net)

New Delhi: Durga Puja is one of the major festival of Hindus, especially among the Bengali Hindus, that is celebrated across 10 days to mark Hindu goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura.

For a long time spanning centuries, Durga Puja has been celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Bengal. Since the formation of Bangladesh in 1971, there was no curtailing of the festival in the neighbouring country, at least till 2023.

Radical groups issue warning to Hindu minorities

This time around, the festival of Durga Puja seems to be clouded under the controversy involving the radical Islamists in Bangladeh. This time, celebrations might take a back seat as radical groups have issued a warning to Hindu minorities against celebrations and immersions, reports India Today.

Insaf Keemkari Chhatra-Janta, a radical group, has warned against “open celebrations” of the festival and idol worship or immersion. The group also staged a protest in the capital Dhaka’s sector 13 against the use of a playground by the Hindu community for Durga Puja celebrations.

It is to be noted that the playground had been used by the Hindu community for many years to celebrate the festival.

Demand for restrictions

Insaf Keemkari Chhatra-Janta members staged protests against the use of the area for the festival and demanded “restrictions” on celebrations. They carried different placards in Bangla that read, “No worship anywhere by closing roads, no pollution to water by idol immersion, no worship to idols.”

Group’s other demands

The extremist group has submitted a 16-point list of demands in which it has cited “environmental damage” as the reason to stop Durga Puja celebrations. Their demands include preventing the use of government relief funds for festival expenses to eliminating road closures during festivities.

One of the group’s key demands is the removal of Durga Puja Day from the list of national holidays since Hindus make up less than two per cent of the population.

Reportedly, the group has said that the event (Durga Puja) disrupts the lives of the Muslim majority and they should not be involved in supporting Hindu festivals due to religious reasons.

The report by India Today says that the ultras have demanded the removal of temples “built by occupying many special lands in Bangladesh”.











