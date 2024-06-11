 No fire at Celica Park

“A fire broke out this morning at a building located at 1, Camac Street, Kolkata, beside Celica Park which is located at 24, Park Street, Kolkata – 700016. The fire department quickly extinguished the blaze, and all occupants and employees at Celica Park were safely evacuated. Celica Park’s facility team assisted fire fighters in extinguishing the flames. The team also used pumps to draw water from an underground reservoir to help control the fire before fire fighters arrived”, as stated by Adarsh Tulshan, Director, Celica Group.