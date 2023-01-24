Home

No Indian Players To Be Released For Ranji Trophy Before IND Vs AUS Test Series, Says Rahul Dravid

India’s preparatory camp for the four-Test series against Australia is clashing with the Ranji Prophy quarterfinals.



India head coach Rahul Dravid during training session. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Indore: India head coach Rahul Dravid has made it clear that no Indian player would be released to play the ongoing Ranji Trophy quarterfinals as it is clashing with the preparatory camp for the all-important four-match Test series against Australia.

The Ranji Trophy quarterfinals are slated for January 31 while the preparatory camp for the India vs Australia series starts on February 2. India play their first Test match against Australia on February 9.

“We would really like that the boys are able to play but it is a tough one for us. I think the quarters are on 31st or 1st and the build-up to Border Gavaskar is at exactly the same time,” Dravid said ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand.

However, former India captain hinted at releasing players for the semifinals and final depending upon the situation.

“Obviously, in the build-up to a big tournament like that, we won’t be able to release any players but when the series starts and an opportunity presents itself where someone is not playing and is required in the semifinal or final then we will certainly look at it,” he added.

“We have already agreed that the selectors will not be touching anyone playing the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy.”



