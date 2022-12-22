



Delhi: Sudden spike in COVID cases in neighbouring country China has sounded alarm already. The omicron BF.7 variant, reportedly that has been driving the surge in China, has been detected in India as well. So, far three cases have been confirmed, two in Gujarat and one in Odisha. Taking cognizance of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a high-level meet on the matter on Thursday to chart the further course of action. Already states have issued certain advisories for RT-PCR testing, scanning of travellers and more. Meanwhile, the question that’s looming large is- will there be another COVID wave? Will there be another lockdown?

To answer this, Dr Anil Goyal, Indian Medical Association, speaking to ANI, said, ” There won’t be a lockdown situation in the country since 95% of the people here are vaccinated. The immunity system of Indians is stronger than that of the Chinese…India needs to go back to COVID basics – testing, treating, tracing”

India has logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

COVID Surge Top Developments

“There are currently ten different variants of COVID-19 in the country, with the latest variant being BF.7. At present various variants of Omicron are spreading in the country and the Delta variant can still be seen in the country,” a source told news agency ANI.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and others have issued basic advisory post the detection of BF.7 omicron variant in India.

Chandigarh administration issued a notification to increases RT-PCR testing at all government hospitals. The notification mandates the test for all patients admitted to emergency wards and through OPDs.

Official said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

Grim videos have been surfacing the internet showcasing the situation in hospitals in China where places are crowded with people laying and tired doctors trying to revive them.

According to a report by India Today, people are facing long queues at the crematorium in China.

WHO Expresses Severe Concern As COVID Spike Again

As China and some other countries report a sudden rise in COVID cases, the head of the World Health Organization said he was “very concerned” and he has urged Beijing to provide detailed information about the severity of the situation. “In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground, WHO needs more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care units support”-@DrTedros https://t.co/2usxAOXCjj — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 21, 2022

“WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday in a weekly news conference and further added, “We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies we have requested, and which we continue to request. As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origins of Covid19 pandemic remain on the table.”









