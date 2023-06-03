No more IPL for MS Dhoni? CSK skipper speaks on retirement: ‘It would be a gift from me…’

As CSK won its fifth IPL title, skipper MS Dhoni announced he is still not ready to retire. The announcement came in the post-match presentation where MS Dhoni said that the easy thing would be to walk away, but but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL.
