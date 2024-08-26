Home

RJ Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case: ‘No One Entered Cordoned Off Seminar Room Area’, Says Kolkata Police After Allegations From BJP

Amit Malviya, Co-Incharge West Bengal, shared a video on social media and claimed that the crime scene was completely destroyed with so many doctors, policemen, hospital staff and OUTSIDERS in the Place of Occurrence (PO).

CISF has been tasked to take over security at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (File Photo)

Kolkata: In a fresh turn of events in the Kolkata RJ Kar Hospital murder and rape case on Monday, a senior Kolkata Police official denied the allegations on basis of a video which is going viral allegedly shows people, including police and hospital authorities entering the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The video allegedly shows people entering the hall minutes after the body of the trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found on August 9.

“The seminar room measures 51’ X 32’. The place where the victim’s body was found inside the seminar room, was cordoned off using curtains. There is no question of anyone entering that cordoned off area. People, who can be seen gathering in the video, were all outside the cordoned off area,” a senior IPS officer said while speaking to media persons at the Kolkata Police headquarters.

Allegations From BJP

Earlier today, Amit Malviya, Co-Incharge West Bengal, shared a video on social media and claimed that the crime scene was completely destroyed with so many doctors, policemen, hospital staff and OUTSIDERS in the Place of Occurrence (PO).

Shocking footage from Seminar Room of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, soon after the lifeless body of the raped and murdered PGT lady doctor was found. The crime scene was completely destroyed with so many doctors, policemen, hospital staff and OUTSIDERS in the Place of… pic.twitter.com/M2iaePpAOc — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 26, 2024

Main Accused Sanjay Roy Undergoes Lie Detection Test

The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, is underway at Kolkata’s Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on Sunday.

Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day, they said. Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday, the officials said.

The CBI has sought permission from court to put seven persons including Roy and former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh through the lie detector test. The test cannot be used as evidence during the trial but findings give the agency a direction for the further probe.

