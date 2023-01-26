No Point Protesting Against Shah Rukh Khan Film, Says MP Minister Narottam

Home

Pathaan Controversy: Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra said there was no point in protesting anymore against the movie as the Censor Board has already “taken care” of controversial words.

Pathaan: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has been released on Wednesday, January 25 in theatres. Amid protests staged by right-wing members in Madhya Pradesh, theatres in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior witnessed long queues from early morning as people line up to watch the first show of Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. There were demands from a section of public, including Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra, to change the colour of the swimsuit in the song. However, the makers have decided to retain the outfit.

On Wednesday, Narottam Mishra said there was no point in protesting anymore against the Shahrukh Khan-starrer movie as the Censor Board has already “taken care” of controversial words. “I believe all rectifications have been made in it (film). The Censor Board has made corrections. Controversial words have been removed. So, I don’t see any point in protesting now,” Mr Mishra told reporters when asked about demonstrations against Pathaan in Madhya Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister said those still protesting against the movie will be counseled. Mr Mishra had last month objected to actor Deepika Padukone’s attire in ‘Besharam Rang‘ song in the much-awaited film. He was among the first to raise objections to the use of saffron costumes in the song.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a BJP conclave in New Delhi, had advised party workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies.



