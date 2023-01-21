National

No Protest on Sunday, We Trust Our Government: Bajrang Punia

admin
44Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 11 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • No Protest on Sunday, We Trust Our Government: Bajrang Punia

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on Saturday told IANS that there will be no protest on Sunday as the wrestlers have trust in the government.

Wrestlers Protest, Wrestlers Protest Live updates, WFI, Wrestling Federation of India, Bajrang Punia, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
No Protest on Sunday, We Trust Our Government: Bajrang Punia. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi, Jan 21: Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on Saturday told IANS that there will be no protest on Sunday as the wrestlers have trust in the government.

“We will wait for the time given to us. This month’s time we will wait and then decide what to do next. We have full faith, trust in our government that justice will be done. No protest is taking place tomorrow,” Bajrang cleared.

Earlier, sources told the agency that the wrestlers are unhappy with the outcome of the meeting that took place with the Union Sports Minister and they will re-start their protest.

Even sources said the grapplers are scared and thinking of leaving the country.




Published Date: January 21, 2023 7:48 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories