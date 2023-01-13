Home

No Road To Cremation Ground, Villagers Carry Body To 3 Kms In A Sling

In absence of a well-connected road and other basic amenities, residents of Berade village carried a dead man in a sling to the cremation ground for last rites.

Villagers from Berade carried dead man in a jholi for last rites. (Representative Image)

Karwar: In the lack of any road connection to the cremation ground, which happens to be 3 km away, the residents of Berade village in Ankola taluk on Wednesday were forced to carry the body of a deceased person in a ‘jholi’ (sling) for the last rites, reported Times of India.

Damodar Naik, 70, from Berade village sustained burn injuries and died on the spot after he tried to extinguish a fire in the ground next to his house. The villagers wanted to cremate the body but could not carry it with the help of 4 people as they usually do. They had to carry the body in a makeshift sling to the cremation ground.

The villagers alleged that they were deprived of basic amenities like roads to their village even after 75 years of independence. “The village has about 150 residents. We suffer a lot during the monsoon season, and our children cannot even attend school. All political parties who ruled after independence are responsible for our plight,” the villagers told Times of India.

They lamented that in the absence of roads, they had to cross paddy fields to reach the main road. “When there is a crop standing in the fields, we constantly fear snake bites,” they said. The villagers have requested the government to sanction a road to Berade village.



