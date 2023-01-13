No Road To Cremation Ground, Villagers Carry Body To 3 Kms In A Sling

In absence of a well-connected road and other basic amenities, residents of Berade village carried a dead man in a sling to the cremation ground for last rites.
Karwar: In the lack of any road connection to the cremation ground, which happens to be 3 km away, the residents of Berade village in Ankola taluk on Wednesday were forced to carry the body of a deceased person in a ‘jholi’ (sling) for the last rites, reported Times of India.
Damodar Naik, 70, from Berade village sustained burn injuries and died on the spot after he tried to extinguish a fire in the ground next to his house. The villagers wanted to cremate the body but could not carry it with the help of 4 people as they usually do. They had to carry the body in a makeshift sling to the cremation ground.
The villagers alleged that they were deprived of basic amenities like roads to their village even after 75 years of independence. “The village has about 150 residents. We suffer a lot during the monsoon season, and our children cannot even attend school. All political parties who ruled after independence are responsible for our plight,” the villagers told Times of India.
They lamented that in the absence of roads, they had to cross paddy fields to reach the main road. “When there is a crop standing in the fields, we constantly fear snake bites,” they said. The villagers have requested the government to sanction a road to Berade village.
Published Date: January 13, 2023 8:35 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Chhatriwali Actor Sumeet Vyas Says Middle-Class Households Are Apprehensive to Talk About Sex Education And Birth Control
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentChhatriwali Actor Sumeet Vyas Says Middle-Class Households Are Apprehensive to Talk About Sex Education And Birth Control 'English...
How Sensex And Nifty Performed This Week
[ad_1] Home BusinessWeekly Dalal Street Review: How Sensex And Nifty Performed This Week On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was...
Will Winter Vacations For Delhi Schools be Extended After Jan 16? IMD Predicts Cold Days Ahead
[ad_1] Home News DelhiWill Winter Vacations For Delhi Schools be Extended After Jan 16? IMD Predicts Cold Days Ahead Delhi...
UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test E-Summon Letter Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
[ad_1] Home EducationUPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test E-Summon Letter Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here Registered candidates can download the...
View Once Text, Companion Mode: WhatsApp Likely to Release These News Features in 2023
[ad_1] Home TechnologyView Once Text, Companion Mode: WhatsApp Likely to Release These News Features in 2023 | Full List Here...
Minor Girl Abducted, Raped For A Month By 17-Year-Old Boy in UP’s Ballia, Case Filed
[ad_1] Home Uttar PradeshUP Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Raped For A Month By 17-Year-Old Boy in UP’s Ballia, Case Filed...
Average Rating