‘No u turn’: CSK’s Ambati Rayudu announces retirement post IPL finals against GT

With Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is preparing for the ultimate Indian Premier League finale against defending champions Gujarat Titans, CSK batter

Ambati Rayudu has announced that he will take retirement post this thrilling match.

Rayudu has been part of two teams — Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings — in his IPL journey, where he was part of 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals and 5 trophies.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023: Mahendra Singh Dhoni set to create this record as he leads CSK in final

Making the announcement on Twitter, Rayudu wrote, “2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏”

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023

Chennai Super Kings will be playing the finals for the 11th time, which is by the a record and is aiming to snatch away the title from defending champions Gujarat Titans to become title owners for the 5th time.

Updated: 28 May 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Topics