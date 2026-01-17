Home

Vande Bharat sleeper train: No VIP culture, only confirmed tickets, every passenger equal, and a lot more

The Vande Bharat sleeper train is being considered a big step towards the modernisation and transparency of Indian Railways.

No VIP culture

Which cities will the train connect?

No VIP or emergency quota on Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Upgraded facilities

Experience of Indian culture

What did Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw say?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal today, Saturday, 17 January 2026. The Vande Bharat sleeper train has a maximum speed of 180 kmph, and it will cover a distance of 958 kilometres between Howrah in West Bengal and Guwahati (Kamakhya), Assam in just 14 hours.Indian Railways is making big preparations for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, which will serve ordinary passengers and there will be no VIP culture of any kind. According to official sources, a transparent ticketing system will be implemented on this train, ensuring equal facilities for all passengers.This sleeper train will directly benefit the Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon districts of Assam and the Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah districts of West Bengal, strengthening connectivity between the Northeast and Eastern India.Most importantly, there will be no VIP or emergency quota of any kind in the Vande Bharat sleeper train. Senior railway officials will also not be able to travel using passes. Only confirmed tickets will be issued on the train, which will keep the waiting list very short. There will also be no provision for Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC), no waiting list, and will allow only confirmed tickets.The bed linen provided to passengers will be completely upgraded. It will include a cover for the blanket, and the quality will be far better than that of regular trains. To showcase Indian culture, the staff’s uniforms will reflect Indian civilization and culture.Passengers will also get to taste authentic Indian flavours in the food served. The railway’s objective is that the Vande Bharat sleeper train should be completely free from the colonial system and every passenger should experience travel under equal rules. The Vande Bharat sleeper train is being considered a big step towards the modernisation and transparency of Indian Railways. Passengers will get better facilities, comfortable travel and an experience of Indian culture in this special train.Earlier, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train will be launched soon, and the first train will run between Guwahati (Assam) and Howrah (West Bengal). He had said that the train’s trials, testing, and certification have been completed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag it off in January. This train will have 16 modern coaches, including 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one first-class AC coach.