No Work From Home, Long Working Hours For 80 Employees Left With Twitter In India. Deets Here

Only 80 employees are remaining with Twitter in India.

New Delhi: Only 80 employees are left with Twitter in India post the layoffs, according to India Today reports. Ever since Elon Musk took over the management of the micro-blogging site, employees have seen a drastic shift in the work culture. Musk, in October, had fired nearly half the workforce, including many working from offices out of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in India. According to reports, out of 250 employees, 170 were fired in the month of October. The remaining 80 employees are finding it tough to manage their jobs under the leadership of Elon Musk.

Musk has brought in new rules and policies for the employees of Twitter, which include long working hours and revoking work from home option. The rule for the India office is in sync with the US offices, however, a source told India Today Tech that the situation in India isn’t as bad as it is in the San Francisco office.

Challenges Faced By Twitter Employees In India

For all Indian employees and also for staff in other markets, Musk has removed “Days of Rest” wherein one Monday of every month used to be a holiday. Shutting down of pantry services which offered free snacks. So, Twitter India employees get no free snacks anymore. The new Twitter boss has also asked all employees in India to return to the office. Another change that Musk has brought about in the work culture is to set daily work timings. Now, employees are asked to put in long hours. According to India Today sources, engineers working out of India offices are having a tough time and even working on weekends when Musk demands. Most of the engineers working out of India are required to push features at speed and have random code reviews at odd hours. The source also said that all laid-off Twitter employees in India are getting salaries on time but the company hasn’t revealed any official details related to severance pay yet.

However, those in the know believe that situation in India is not all that bad when compared to other places. Latest reports from the US suggest that Musk’s team is weighing the possibility of not paying the severance at all as a part of cost-cutting measures.



