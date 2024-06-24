Home

Noida Airport Witnesses Construction Delay, Commercial Flights Expected to Start by April 2025

In January, then Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that the Navi Mumbai airport will start commercial operations by March 2025.

Noida Airport News: Delhi-NCR residents who were eagerly waiting for the second airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) might be left disappointed. The Noida airport, currently under construction in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, has postponed its deadline for commencing commercial flight operations from December 2024 to April 2025 due to construction delays.

“In view of the current construction status, we expect to begin commercial operations by the end of April 2025,” said Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which is building the greenfield project.

To recall, the YIAPL CEO Christoph Schnellmann in January had said that the Noida airport is all set to start commercial flight operations by the year-end.

YIAPL on Monday said, “We are working together with our EPC contractor Tata Projects Limited and with other stakeholders to keep the pace of construction activities and preparations for operational readiness high.”

Key Features of Noida Airport:

With one runway, the Noida airport is projected to handle 9.4-11.7 million passengers in 2025-26

The Noida airport had on April 18 conducted its first calibration flight.

The upcoming Noida airport in Jewar will have an eight-acre forest

The Noida airport is being developed in four phases over 5,000 hectares of land.

The first phase has been spread over 1,300 hectares and as per officials, it is nearing completion.

The Noida airport is not the only major greenfield airport project in India facing delays. In January, then Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that the Navi Mumbai airport will start commercial operations by March 2025.

YIAPL on Monday said that the construction and development work at the Noida airport is at an “advanced” stage.

“This is a large and complex project, and the next few weeks of construction activities are crucial. Work on the runway, the passenger terminal and the control tower, is well advanced. Recently, the concessions for ground handling, the operation of commercial areas and important maintenance contracts were awarded. In addition, agreements have been signed with several airlines for flight connections from the airport,” it mentioned.











