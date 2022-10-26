Noida: Close Shave For Big Basket Delivery Boy as His e-Scooter Catches Fire, Incident Caught on Camera

Noida/UP: A big basket delivery boy had a miraculous escape as his electric scooter caught fire near sector 78 on Wednesday. The rider saved his life by jumping out of the moving vehicle. A video of the mishap showing the vehicle on fire has surfaced online.Also Read – Air Pollution: Apart From Delhi, These Cities Also Recorded Poor Air Quality After Diwali | Full List Here

नोएडा के सेक्टर 78 के मुख्य मार्ग पर बिग बास्केट के डिलीवरी ब्वॉय की इलेक्ट्रिकल स्कूटी में अचानक आग लग गई. चलती हुई स्कूटी से कूदकर डिलीवरी ब्वॉय ने अपनी जान बचाई. सूचना पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की गाडी ने आग पर काबू पाया. लेकिन तब तक स्कूटी जलकर खाक हो चुकी थी. pic.twitter.com/bNU32U3KNB — Arvind Uttam (@arvinduttam_ND) October 26, 2022

In the video, the EV can be seen burning while several vehicles are crossing. The fire brigade was rushed to the spot however, the electric two-wheeler was gutted by then. Also Read – UP Shocker: 12-year-old Drenched in Blood Cries For Help, Bystanders Make Videos. Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Earlier this month, a seven-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after battery of an e-scooter exploded in Vasai area of Palghar, Maharashtra. The deceased, identified as Shabbir Ansari, was a student of class 2. The boy was sleeping along with his mother at the time of the incident

On Monday, nearly 36 electric bikes were gutted in a huge fire in a motor showroom in Andhra Pradesh’s Parvatipuram district.E-bikes and batteries kept in the showroom for special discounted sales on Diwali were destroyed in the fire.

A huge fire in an e-bike showroom in Hyderabad last month resulted in the death of eight persons. The fire from the showroom located in the basement of a multi-story building had spread to a hotel on the top floor, killing eight persons and injuring nine others staying in the hotel.