Noida-Delhi DND Flyway To Remain Closed For Two Days; Deets Inside

Noida-Delhi DND Flyway To Remain Closed For Two Days, Traffic Diversion Issued; Details Inside

DND Flyway is one of the key important routes connecting Noida to Delhi.

Noida: The Noida-Delhi side of the DND Flyway will be closed for six hours on Saturday night for construction works, said Noida traffic police. The step has been taken to integrate the six-lane access-controlled DND–Faridabad–KMP Expressway which is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Bharatmala Project.

The DND Flyway is a crucial route that connects Noida to Delhi, with over one hundred thousand vehicles traversing this path daily.

6-lane Wide Expressway Will Be 59 Km Long

The 59-km long, six-lane Expressway will link the DND Flyway and Ring Road at Maharani Bagh to the KMP Expressway in Nuh district, Haryana. It will pass through the UP Irrigation Colony, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Madanpur Khadar, Jaitpur, and Faridabad’s Sectors 18, 17, 2, and 65 before joining the KMP Expressway.

Deadline

The project deadline is set for the end of 2024. Integration work is scheduled near Delhi’s Maharani Bagh Junction from Saturday at 11:00 PM to Sunday at 5:00 AM.

Traffic Police Shares Diversion Plan; Check It Here

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Yamuna Prasad, has announced that a traffic diversion will be implemented to ease the flow of vehicles from Noida to Ashram via the DND Flyway during this time.

“The vehicles plying from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Ashram via DND Flyway will proceed towards their intended destination via Dalit Prerna Sthal, Chilla Red Light, Akshardham, and Sarai Kale Khan. The vehicles travelling from Rajnigandha Underpass and Sector 16 to Ashram via DND will be guided to a U-turn at the DND Flyway toll plaza, and then proceed via Chilla Red Light, Akshardham to reach their desired destination,” he said.

Helpline Number

The traffic police have advised commuters to utilise alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

For any traffic-related queries or assistance, people can contact Noida’s dedicated traffic police helpline at 9971009001.











