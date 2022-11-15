Noida Iconic Brahmaputra Market Wears Deserted Look After Authority Drive

Located in Sector 29, the Brahmaputra market is filled with small eateries and tiny kiosks that whip up some of the best street food in the city.

Noida Authority’s drive meant the market that normally is buzzing with many famed-street vendors and people in evening wore a deserted look. (Photo: India.com)

Noida: The usually hustling and bustling Noida’s iconic Brahmaputra Market on Tuesday wore an eerily deserted look after the authorities removed “illegal vendors”. Located in Sector 29, this market houses small eateries and tiny kiosks that whip up some of the best street food in the area. While most of these kiosks don’t have a formal name, they’re popular for the scrumptious food they serve.

“Yogi ji ne kaha tha illegal constructions par bulldozer chalega lekin gareeb par chal raha hai (Yogi Ji had said the bulldozer would demolish the illegal constructions but its running over the poor),” a shopkeeper said.

According to the locals, the authority even officials used force and lathicharge to remove the vendors. Some of the vendors also got hurt in the process.

“I came from Noida 71, especially for tandoori chai and galauti kabab but was left disappointed as there were no food stalls,” Ramesh, a visitor said.

‘We have been staying over here for quite sometime and the market without the street vendors looks odd. They are the heart of the Brahmaputra market. Hopefully, they come back soon,” said Ranbir Paul, a regular visitor to the Brahmaputra market.

This is not the first time that the authorities have conducted a “cleanliness drive” at Brahmaputra Market. To recall, in September last year, the Noida Authority (NA) carried out a similar anti-encroachment drive against illegal street vendors in the market. The move came after several complaints from residents of the Arun Vihar locality which is opposite Sector 29.

Interesting facts about Brahmaputra Market

Brahmaputra market is a popular hangout for the youth and families. The market is famous for offering the quintessential street food. Brahmaputra Shopping Complex has grocery, crockery, home utility, cosmetic, and gift stores for household needs. Brahmaputra market is surrounded by residential societies and several schools including DPS Noida.



