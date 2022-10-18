Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record

Noida: Noida-Greater Noida Metro has crossed the whopping figure of 50,000 daily riders on Monday, October 17. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced on Tuesday that the Noida Metro has reached this landmark ridership with a total of 50,231 people travelling on Monday, breaking the previous records of 48,852 on 14 October and 48,396 on 26 September.Also Read – THIS Metro Coach-Cum-Restaurant Offers A Hearty Meal For Mid-Travel Hunger Pangs

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro network which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh was opened to the public in January 2019.

"The NMRC has touched the cumulative ridership figure of 2 crores and 12 lakhs in just three years and eight months which makes it a proud moment for everyone associated with Noida Metro," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said. "This is despite the fact that Metro operations were suspended during 2020-2021 for almost 227 days due to COVID-19 restrictions," she added.

HIGH PERFORMANCE STANDARDS IS THE KEY

She credited “high-performance standards”, punctuality and reliability of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation for the increased ridership on the Aqua line.

“There has been a reduction in travel time through the introduction of fast train service and rationalization of the timetable. Also, a reduction of travel time from 46 minutes to 43 minutes for normal trains with an average speed of 39 km/hour and 40 minutes for fast trains with an average speed of 42 km/hour,” Maheshwari noted.

She added that the NMRC provides safe, reliable and quality services with a customer-friendly approach.

LACK OF CONNECTIVITY

Maheshwari informed that the NMRC provides the last mile-connectivity between the two stations with free e-rickshaw services. Despite the claims of the metro authority, commuters still share concerns regarding the lack of connectivity between the Aqua line of NMRC and the Blue Line of Delhi Metro. The distance between Aqua Line’s Sector 52 station and Blue Line’s Sector 51 station is just 300 meters, but commuters need to exit one system before entering another and again go through security checks.