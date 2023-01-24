Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory. List of Roads to Avoid at Delhi Borders
Republic Day Noida Traffic Advisory: The Noida Police in the traffic advisory said the goods vehicles entering Delhi or going elsewhere through the national capital via Noida will have to take the expressways on the outskirts.
Republic Day Noida Traffic Advisory: Keeping in mind the restrictions ahead of Republic Day 2023, the Noida Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for commuters about route diversions that will be in place from 9 PM on January 25 till the end of the events on January 26.
As per the traffic advisory, the diversions will be placed at key entry points to Delhi from Noida – the Chilla border, the DND, and the Kalindi Kunj border in view of security reasons.
Noida Police in the traffic advisory said the goods vehicles – heavy, medium, and light categories – entering Delhi or going elsewhere through the national capital via Noida will have to take the expressways on the outskirts of the district as an alternative.
According to the traffic advisory, the vehicles entering Delhi from the Chilla border, the DND border, or the Kalindi Kunj border will be able to take a U-turn and go towards their destination via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and then by the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
“In case of inconvenience, the traffic helpline number 9971009001 can be contacted. Please use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience,” the police said.
Published Date: January 24, 2023 11:08 PM IST
