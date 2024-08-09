Home

Noida School Circular Asks Parents Not To Pack Non-Veg Food in Students’ Lunch Box, Triggers Outrage; Report

A private school in Noida’s sector 132 landed in hot water after it issued a circular to the parents, asking them not to pack non-vegetarian food in their ward’s tiffin boxes

New Delhi: A private school in Noida’s sector 132 landed in hot water after it issued a circular to the parents, asking them not to pack non-vegetarian food in their ward’s tiffin boxes. However, the diktat triggered an outrage among a section of parents who took to social media, accusing the school authorities of overstepping their boundaries and infringing on the students’ personal choices.

The parents stated that the order felt like an “invasion” of their child’s dietary preferences, even as others agreed with the circular, asserting that the school is not an appropriate place for non-vegetarian food.

Supriti Chauhan, Principal of Delhi Public School stated that the schools urged the parents to refrain from sending non-vegetarian food items in the ward’s lunch box as such “items get spoiled quickly due to hot and humid weather conditions”.

Clarifying the circular, the principal on Thursday was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times, “We have written to the parents requesting that students refrain from bringing non-vegetarian food items to school. This is not a diktat, but only a request. We issue such a circular every year and this year’s is nothing new. There is no ban, no directive, no advisory…only a respectful request.” Two key considerations have been listed in the circular. They are

Health and Safety

Inclusivity and Respect

“Health and Safety: Non-vegetarian food, when cooked in the morning for lunchtime consumption, can pose serious health risks if not stored and handled properly, and we prioritize our students’ well-being. Inclusivity and Respect: Our school values diversity and promotes a culture of inclusivity. By maintaining a vegetarian food environment, we ensure that all students feel respected and comfortable, regardless of their dietary preferences or restrictions, while eating their meals together,” reads the circular, HindustanTimes reported.

Sharing a post on X(previously Twitter), a user wrote, “School is not restaurant or hotel… Those who are carving for non veg can eat at home… Why bring it in tiffin.” “Good move by DPS, Noida banning Non-Veg foods in school tiffin’s. In our times also there was same rules in our school. It may look discriminatory to you but not to majority of people as you love Non-Veg food and others do not. Respect other peoples feeling not yours everytime,” another user wrote.





