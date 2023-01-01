Noida Sector 18, Atta Market To Remain Shut On Tuesday. Check Nearby Markets Closing Dates

Noida Sector 18, Atta market to be closed on Tuesdays as per the revised annual closure schedule.

Noida Sector 18, Atta Market To Remain Shut On Tuesday. Check Nearby Markets Closing Date

Noida: The annual schedule for weekly closure of local markets in Noida and Greater Noida has been revised by the administration. Additional district magistrate Nitin Madan issued the schedule for 2023, according to the 1962 UP Shops & Commercial Establishments Act. The shopping malls and large commercial establishments remain exempted from this order, according to Schedule 2 of the Act.

LOCAL MARKETS IN NOIDA WILL BE SHUT ACCORDING TO THIS SCHEDULE:

NOIDA:-

Noida’s largest market hubs Sector 18 and Atta Market in Sector 27 along with markets in sectors 2, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 37, 41, 50, 58, 62, 63, 69, 81, 89, Bishanpura village and Noida Phase 2 will remain closed on Tuesday.

The markets in sectors 1, 3, 15, 16, 57, 68, 80, and 90 and Barola, Nithari, Morna, Naya Bas and Harola villages will stay closed on Monday.

Markets in sectors 5, 7, 28, 59, 67, 83, 110 and Bhangel will be shut on Wednesday.

Markets in sectors 6, 60, 66, 84 and Mamoora village will remain closed on Thursday.

Markets in sector 8, 51, 53, 61, 65, 85, the Gijhore and Hoshiyarpur villages to be closed on Friday.

Chhijarsi market will be shut on Saturday.

GREATER NOIDA:-

In Greater Noida, markets in sectors Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Jagat Farm, and Kasna Tower will stay closed on Monday.

Shyamnagar and Dankaur markets will be closed on Wednesday.

Jewar market will be closed on Monday.

Kulesra, Habibpur, Haldauni, Rabupura and Surajpur markets will remain closed on Tuesday.

Dadri and Bilaspur markets will remain closed on Wednesday.

Jahangirpur market will be shut on Saturday.

“This is an annual exercise to ensure the smooth functioning of markets. The department will conduct inspections and impose fines in case of violations,” said ADM Nitin Madan.

S K Jain, president of the Sector 18 market association, said that earlier, too, the market would remain closed on Tuesday, so there is no change. “The administration allows shopping malls and other big establishments to operate seven days a week but makes small retailers shut shop for a day. The rule should be uniform for all,” he added.



