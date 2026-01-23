Here are some of the key details:

Delhi Police has said that these measures include the installation of barricades, warning signage, and road markings, as well as improved lighting and the removal of engineering defects.

Traffic police personnel have been instructed to act immediately if any new dark spot is identified.

Delhi Police said that special attention is being paid to nighttime safety, when visibility-related issues often lead to serious crashes.

The department is coordinating with agencies such as the PWD, MCD, NDMC, or NHAI to address infrastructure gaps

Another senior officer said road safety requires sustained monitoring and intervention rather than a one-time exercise.

Noida Police Arrest Two More Builders

: Following the tragic death of a Noida-based tech professional, the Delhi Police has heightened the safety measures across 62 identified hotspots and 12 high-risk corridors to prevent such incidences in the future. On the intervening night of January 16-17, the 27-year-old software engineer drowned after his car plunged into a waterlogged trench near a construction site in Sector 150. Talking to news agency PTI, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that the Delhi Traffic Police is analysing locations of fatal accidents and taking corrective steps in coordination with multiple civic agencies. “We continuously carry out joint surveys at locations where fatal accidents have occurred. Based on this, we have identified dark spots, marked around 62 hotspots and identified 12 corridors,” Gupta told PTI.According to the Delhi Police, the focus is on road engineering and traffic management at places where there is a higher risk of serious accidents. “Our effort is to coordinate traffic engineering measures with civic agencies to rectify infrastructural issues wherever required,” Gupta said. “This is an ongoing process and we are working on it in multiple ways,” he added.The Noida police has arrested two more builders in connection with the death of a software engineer. “The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi Bansal, a resident of Faridabad, and Sachin Karnwal, a resident of Ghaziabad,” a police official told PTI. The official said both the arrested persons are associated with real estate developer Lotus Greens, although their exact designation in the company could not be confirmed immediately.