Noida Woman Gang-raped Near Yamuna Expressway, Taxi Driver Among Three Held

Lucknow: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in the early hours of Wednesday along the Yamuna Expressway, the police said. Police said the three male accused, including a taxi driver, identified as Jaiveer, Titu and Chacha, were arrested hours after the alleged incident.

Talking to The Indian Express, Etmadpur ACP Ravi Kumar Gupta said that the woman was returning from Noida to her native place in Auraiya, via Firozabad in a taxi when she was sexually assaulted. The cops further added that the victim works in a private garment company in Noida.

“The incident happened sometime in the early hours of Wednesday in the general vicinity of Kuberpur. One of the accused was the driver of the car. He had called the other two after stopping in that area, after which they raped the woman. The other two also work as drivers in the area,” he said to The Indian Express.

In her complaint, the woman alleged as she had to go to Auraiya, her native place in Kanpur, the taxi driver offered to drop her at Firozabad. It was midnight and the driver called two of his friends who got into the taxi, she said.

Agra Police Commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh has also released a statement and said that the woman came to the Etmadpur police station on Wednesday morning and told the police that she was raped by three men on the Yamuna Expressway.

“The woman said that she had left Noida’s Sector 37 the previous day at about 8.30 pm and hired a taxi to Firozabad. She said that she was raped by three men on the Yamuna Expressway, who then left her near Etmadpur and put her on an auto to Firozabad. A case has been filed and a medical examination will be carried out,” said the officer.

The commissioner said that they checked CCTV footage at the toll plaza, identified the taxi driver and arrested him and his two accomplices within hours of the incident, he added.



