Noida’s 17 Industrial Plots In THESE Sectors To Be Auctioned In February

The Noida Authority will reportedly auction 17 industrial plots in several sectors in February.
Noida: The Noida Authority will reportedly auction 17 industrial plots in sectors 8, 16, 80 and 158 in February. Out of the total, six plots that will be razed are in Sector 164, eight plots in Sector 80, two in Sector 8 and one in Sector 158.
“The scheme for allotment of the 17 industrial plots was launched by the Authority on January 13, 2023. The last date of registration is February 3, while the deadline for the final submission of documents is February 5, 2023. We are hopeful that we will get a good response from buyers,” an official of the Noida Authority was quoted as saying in a report by Moneycontrol.
In December, the Noida Authority said resumed the demolition of illegal farmhouses constructed on Yamuna floodplains after two days.
Illegal farmhouses in Sector 150, 160, 168 and 138 were razed to be reconstructed as per masterplan. Not only this, even the demolition expenses will be taken from the owner of the farmhouses, he added. The authority had identified 1,000 illegal farmhouses and issued notices to owners of the facilities in this regard.
Published Date: January 19, 2023 5:35 PM IST
Updated Date: January 19, 2023 5:36 PM IST
