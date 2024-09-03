Home

News

Nominations Open For Padma Awards 2025; Check Last Date, Other Details Inside

The Padma Awards are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards 2025 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2025 started on May 1, 2024. The last date for nominations for the Padma Awards is 15 September 2024. The nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards will only be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal https://awards.gov.in

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The Award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transforming the Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements deserve to be recognized amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the abovesaid Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

Details in this regard are also available under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs https://mha.gov.in and the Padma Awards Portal https://padmaawards.gov.in

The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx











