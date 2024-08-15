Home

Education

Non-Veg Food Prohibited At One of IIT Bombay Canteens, Alleges Student Association

Mumbai: A student association has claimed that non-vegetarian food is being restricted at one of the canteens at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Sharing a post on X(previously Twitter

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mumbai: A student association has claimed that non-vegetarian food is being restricted at one of the canteens at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Sharing a post on X(previously Twitter), the IIT Bombay unit of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a left-leaning organisation, claimed that nonvegetarian food was not allowed inside the dining area of `Amul Canteen’.

Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) wrote, “The veg purists of @iitbombay are back again! The said canteen does not even have a properly enclosed dining area, still they are obsessed with creating more and more enclosures for the “pure-vegetarians.” #UCinsecurities.”

The veg purists of @iitbombay are back again!

The said canteen does not even have a properly enclosed dining area, still they are obsessed with creating more and more enclosures for the “pure-vegetarians.” #UCinsecurities pic.twitter.com/ApUjno6WEh — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) August 13, 2024

The institute has several canteens on its premises.





Topics







