Non-Veg Food Prohibited At One of IIT Bombay Canteens, Alleges Student Association

Mumbai: A student association has claimed that non-vegetarian food is being restricted at one of the canteens at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Sharing a post on X(previously Twitter), the IIT Bombay unit of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a left-leaning organisation, claimed that nonvegetarian food was not allowed inside the dining area of `Amul Canteen’.
Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) wrote, “The veg purists of @iitbombay are back again! The said canteen does not even have a properly enclosed dining area, still they are obsessed with creating more and more enclosures for the “pure-vegetarians.” #UCinsecurities.”
The veg purists of @iitbombay are back again!
The said canteen does not even have a properly enclosed dining area, still they are obsessed with creating more and more enclosures for the “pure-vegetarians.” #UCinsecurities pic.twitter.com/ApUjno6WEh
— APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) August 13, 2024
The institute has several canteens on its premises.
