National

Non-Veg Sale Banned Within 10 Km Of Show Venue

admin
38Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 47 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Aero India 2023: Non-Veg Sale Banned Within 10 Km Of Show Venue

Aero India 2023: Hotels, restaurants and stalls have been banned from serving non-vegetarian items within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

aero india, aero india 2023
The Aero India Show will be conducted from February 13 to 17.

Aero India 2023: Hotels, restaurants and stalls serving non-vegetarian items have been ordered shut by the Bengaluru civic body from January 30 till February 20 due to Aero India show. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in its notice, stated there will be a ban on serving and sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

The Aero India Show will be conducted from February 13 to 17. The BBMP said, “It is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition of serving/sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Air Force Station, Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20”.

Any violation of this will attract punishment under the BBMP Act-2020 and the rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937, it said. According to the BBMP officials, the decision was taken as the non-veg food littered in public places attract lots of scavenger birds, especially kites, which can cause mid air mishaps.

Aero India in its website stated that a total of 731 exhibitors have registered — 633 Indian and 98 foreign — for the airshow. According to officials, Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996.




Published Date: January 28, 2023 9:14 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories