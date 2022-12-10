Nora Fatehi looked extraordinarily hot in a custom Falguni and Shane Peacock’s body-hugging jumpsuit and sneakers in a throwback photo from FIFA World Cup 2022.



Nora Fatehi Oozes Oomph in Throwback Photo With Sexy Sparkly Dress And Uber Cool Sneakers



Nora Fatehi has never failed to make waves with her hot and sexy looks. The Bollywood dancing diva has once again made jaws drop with her throwback photo from FIFA 2022 World Cup Fanfest Event. She wore a onesie designer by Falguni & Shane Peacock and uber-cool sneakers. Nora Fatehi oozed oomph in a heavily embellished outfit with several Swarovski crystals, micro-beaded tassels, long tassel strings attached to the pants, and a two-tiered belt of chain stone. She looked stunning in her resham dress and corset bodice ensemble. Nora Fatehi captioned her photo, “Moonwalkin’ through your clique…”

NORA FATEHI RAISES HOTNESS IN LATEST PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi’s picture went viral in no time as her fans showered immense love and admiration. They stormed the comment section with hearts, heart-eye and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “The way you slayed those kicks with this dress is everything.” Another user wrote, “You’re looking hot, Nora.” One of them also wrote, “Hearts exploding.” Netizens loved how Nora paired her sexy sheer dress with sneakers.

Nora Fatehi, who performed her popular, groovy track Saki Saki At the FIFA Fan Fest, has 100 Percent in her work pipeline. The film also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill. She was last seen in a cameo appearance with Sidharth Malhotra for the song Manike in the movie Thank God.

What do you think about Nora Fatehi’s look?



