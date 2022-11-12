Saturday, November 12, 2022
National

Nora Fatehi Raises Heat In Spicy Glittery Red Dress, Watch Her Moves in This Video

Entertainment: This time, the ‘Dilbar’ girl Nora Fatehi is drawing attention in a sequined red dress. Nora looks stunning in the red dress. She is setting the temperature soaring with her beauty. Watch Video



Published: November 12, 2022 4:00 PM IST


By Video Desk

Nora Fatehi’s Red Mirchi Look: The dancer and actress served a sizzling new look on her Instagram handle. She posted photos of herself posing in a red hot dress, much like the colour of red chillies, with a thigh-high slit on one side. She captioned the post with “I get it, you needed someone that could prove you wrong..” followed by an apple and chilli emoji. Nora also stays in the headlines with her fashion game. Watch Nora Fatehi’s video.

Written By: Amit Kumar 




Published Date: November 12, 2022 4:00 PM IST





