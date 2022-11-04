Nora Fatehi jumped into the sea from a yacht party with friends in a sexy and hot black bikini. Watch the viral video.

Nora Fatehi Shares Hot Video From Beach Vacation, Jumps Into The Sea in Sexy Black Bikini With Friends – Watch

Nora Fatehi Sexy Beach Vacation Video: Internet sensation and Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has been raising hotness on social media with her Mauritius vacation. Though Nora is back from the tropical island, she is still dreaming about her holidays and we don’t blame her for that.

Nora Fatehi, on Friday, shared a fresh video from her holiday getaway where she looked gorgeous in a black bikini top and blue shorts. She had a great party at the yacht from where the whole gang jumped into the sea. Also, don’t miss the blue water and clear sky that worked for a great backdrop. Sharing the video on Instagram, Nora wrote, “Take me back. I belong on the beach..”

Watch Nora Fatehi’s hot and sizzling bikini video

In Mauritius, Nora Fatehi was relaxing with friends – Anup Surve, choreographer Rajit Dev and make-up artist Marce Pedrozo. Nora trended big time when she shared a video of herself.x

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently basking in the success of her song Manike from Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God.



