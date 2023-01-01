Nora Fatehi Welcomes New Year 2023 in Hot And Sexy Custom Pearl Necklace, Bralette And Satin Skirt by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Nora Fatehi stunned in an ivory satin high-slit silk skirt by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and left everyone mesmerised with pearl chain collar.
Actress Nora Fatehi has left our jaws dropped with her recent photoshoot in a stunning white pearl chain collar with a plunging neckline pearl crystal bustier to give that ethereal look. Nora Fatehi stunned in an ivory satin high-slit silk skirt by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and left everyone mesmerised. For her makeup, she opted for rose finish smokey-eye with mascara and kohl-rimmed eyes. Keeping the jewellery minimal, she wore pearl earrings and next to no accessories and let her outfit do the talking. She kept her hair open to give that greek-goddess look.
Nora Fatehi’s sensuous avatar in ivory-white outfit
Deepika Padukone wore a similar pearl neck collar from the same designer at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She completed the look with a stunning ivory saree and left everyone mesmerised.
A few days ago, Nora Fatehi wore a pearl blouse for the shoot that featured an overlapping neckline connected with a collar decorated with intricate crystal work.
Check out the latest looks of Nora Fatehi here!
Published Date: January 1, 2023 1:41 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
High Uric Acid 8 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Joint Pain And Swelling in Winter
[ad_1] Arthritis can cause difficulties like joint pain and swelling. If the body's uric acid levels are kept under control,...
Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Resurfaces, Cites ‘Difficult’ Year To Rural Teachers
[ad_1] The billionaire was last spotted in Tokyo, living a quiet and peaceful life amid the big tech crackdown in...
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Jindal Company in Nashik
[ad_1] The fire reportedly broke out after a huge explosion likely at a boiler of the company. The explosion was...
Over 150 Caught for Drunk Driving in Mumbai During New Year Celebrations
[ad_1] Mumbai Traffic police had put up check points on various roads in the city to keep an eye on...
Coal, Other Unapproved Fuels Banned In Delhi-NCR; Hefty Penalty For Violators. Details Inside
[ad_1] The authorities have been directed to make sure the ban is properly implemented and close down industries and commercial...
Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh Resigns Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation
[ad_1] The FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain and a first-time...
Average Rating