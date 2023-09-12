Nora Solomon Foundation (NSF) Launches Skill Development Centre

The Nora Solomon Foundation (NSF), a non-profit organization with a focus on providing quality education, vocational training and healthcare services to people announced the launch of its NSF Skill Development Centre in Sector 106, Gurugram today. The Foundation celebrated the successful completion of the inaugural three-month skill development training program of its first batch, which has equipped 35 trainees with expertise in Computer Operation, Beauty Care Assistance, Assistant Dressmaking, and English Speaking. In the previous month, a group of 22 students successfully completed their training course at Skill Development Centre in New Delhi. The centre aims to train 1000+ students, making them employment ready every year.

As part of NSFs wide-ranging initiatives aimed at enhancing the skill sets and employability of local youth, the foundation is committed towards uplifting individuals of all genders and age groups by providing quality education and vocational training to enhance employability, support to Child and Welfare Centers, inclusive education for special children, healthcare for the elderly and disabled, among other important issues.

Ms. Josphin Singh, Director of Programs at NSF, shed light on the prevailing job scenario in India, offering a comprehensive analysis of the factors contributing to unemployment. She said “The importance of creating a conducive environment for skill development, thereby narrowing the unemployment gap and empowering individuals is to take charge of their futures. With an unwavering commitment to generating substantial job opportunities, NSF has introduced new courses such as Geriatric Care, Para Medics, and various technical programs. These courses aim to empower the underprivileged youth, with the competencies needed to excel in diverse fields and industries.”

The launch coincided with Janamashtami and Teachers Day and featured cultural performances prepared enthusiastically by the students, drawing attendees from neighboring villages and fostering a sense of community spirit.

NSFs Skill Development Centre in Sector 106, Gurugram, stands as a testament to the organizations dedication to empowering individuals, irrespective of their age or gender. The organization continues to work to bridge the gap between skills and opportunities, fostering economic growth within the community by unlocking the potential of countless individuals and transforming communities.

The foundation continues its work through contributions to various charities, sponsoring education and regularly partnering with other organisations by providing financial and/or administrative support.

Like this: Like Loading...