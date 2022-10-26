Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Northeast Frontier Railway to Run 2 Special Trains To Avoid Rush; Check Date, Routes Here

Chhath Puja 2022: With Chhath Puja just around the corners, the Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run two pairs of special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers, announced an official. The announcement comes amid Bihar government’s request to the Railway Ministry to run more special trains to ensure hassle-free travel for people coming to the state for Chhath Puja celebrations. As per an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, State Chief Secretary Amir Subhani on Tuesday spoke to senior officials of the Ministry of Railways and urged them to run more special trains from various cities of the country to Bihar to clear the rush ahead of the festival.Also Read – IRCTC Cancelled Trains List: Indian Railways Cancels 123 Trains Today. Full List

CHECK DATE, TIMING, AND ROUTE OF CHHATH PUJA SPECIAL TRAINS:

  • The two special trains will run on Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur routes.
  • Both trains will consist of 20 coaches.
  • One of the special trains will leave Dibrugarh at 7.25 pm on October 27 and reach Gorakhpur on October 29 morning.
  • In the return direction, The train will commence its journey from Gorakhpur at 7:50 hours on November 1 and come to Assam’s Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours the next day.
  • The other special train will run for one trip leaving Gorakhpur at 5 pm on October 29 to reach West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri the next morning.
  • In the return direction, the train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 2 pm on October 31, and reach Gorakhpur the next day morning.

The Indian Railways has recently announced that it will run 2,561 trips of 211 special trains till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of travellers. Special trains have also been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc. Also Read – Indian Railways To Set Up ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at 4 More Stations In Maharashtra | Full List Here

