Indian Railways BIG Update: Northern Railway changes New Delhi Station entry points, metro skywalk… Check advisory here

New Delhi: Indian Railways witnesses a major surge in passenger traffic every year during the festive season. This year also, the railway authorities are expecting massive rise in footfall in major

railway stations. With an aim to meet demand of the passengers, the Northern Railway has made adjustments to the entry system at New Delhi Railway Station to improve crowd management.

Adjustments like platform-specific entry gates and separate entries for passengers with reservations versus those holding general tickets have been made. The information was communicated by Himanshu Shekhar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway.

KIND ATTENTION RAIL PASSENGERS In view of the Festival Rush passengers are requested to kindly note the following points while entering New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate side. #FestivalSpecialArrangements pic.twitter.com/nZf8ca1kCO — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) October 28, 2024

Here are the arrangement made by the authorities:

The authorities have closed the entry to platform 16 via the foot overbridge.

Passengers with reservations for trains departing from platform 16 can access it exclusively through gates 7 and 10 on the Ajmeri Gate side.

A dedicated gate and a ‘green corridor’ have been established for passengers with unreserved general tickets, allowing for smoother access.

These passengers can enter through gate number 12 from the Ajmeri Gate side using the designated corridor.

For platforms 1 to 15, passengers can use gates 8, 9, and 11, as entry through other gates will not be allowed.

Access from the DMRC Metro Skywalk to the foot overbridge at New Delhi Railway Station has been temporarily suspended until November 2.

Passengers will need to take a detour to reach the station during this time.

