Northern Railway Slashes Platform Ticket Prices

Breaking News Live Updates, Nov 4: The rates of platform tickets in a total of fourteen railway stations have been reduced to Rs 10. The prices were increased to Rs 50 because of Diwali and Chhath Puja, which has now been reduced. Tickets became cheaper at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh and Unnao Junction.

Meanwhile, to control overcrowding, Southern Railways has also increased the price of platform tickets at several stations including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Southern Railways had hiked the platform ticket prices at eight major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs. The ticket price was increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 on October 1 and will remain effective till January 31, 2023.

