Friday, November 4, 2022
National

Northern Railways Slashes Platform Ticket Rates To Pre Festive Levels Check Deets Here

Northern Railways has slashed platform ticket rates to pre-festive levels at 14 railway stations including Lucknow and Prayagraj.

IRCTC Platform Fees Latest Updates: Northern Railway has decided to slash the prices of platform ticket at 14 railway stations back to ₹10, days after it was hiked to ₹50 in an attempt to curb the rush because of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway, said the platform ticket prices have been restored to the pre-festive rate of ₹10 at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh and Unnao Junction.

“The rates of platform tickets in a total of 14 Railway Stations have been reduced to ₹10. The prices were increased to ₹50 because of Diwali and Chhath Puja, which has now been reduced,” said Rekha Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Northern Railways.

NO CHANGES IN SOUTHERN RAILWAY UNTIL 2023

Southern and Western Railway had also increased the price of platform tickets at several stations in a bid to control overcrowding. Southern Railway had hiked the platform ticket prices from ₹10 to ₹20 at eight major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs. The hiked ticket price will remain effective till January 31, 2023.

The railway stations which saw an increase in platform ticket rates include, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, and Katpadi stations. The ticket prices were also increased for stations like Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, and Avadi.

Western Railway has hiked the rate of platform tickets to ₹50 at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat till October end.




Published Date: November 4, 2022 1:57 PM IST





