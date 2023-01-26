Home

Not A Happy Meal! Man Fined Rs 10,000 For Eating Slowly at McDonald’s

New Delhi: Experts and dieticians advise people to eat food slowly, however, a man in Cambridge had to pay a whopping £100 for taking too long to complete his meal at McDonald’s. Shapour Meftah met his brother at the fast-food restaurant near Newmarket Road, Cambridge and ordered a meal.

Things were fine until he received penalty notices from a private parking company, UK Parking Control, for exceeding the time limit allotted to McD customers for parking their vehicles.

“It was parking from hell—the most expensive McDonald’s I’ve ever had”, Meftah told CambridgeshireLive. The man claimed that the parking company issued him a penalty ticket for violating the 90-minute time limit kept for McDonald’s customers.

Venting out his anger at the fast-food restaurant, the man said, “There’s no sign inside McDonald’s that says you have 90 minutes to sit down, eat and go. You don’t want to rush your meal and we ordered quite a bit of food.”

