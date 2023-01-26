Not A Happy Meal! Man Fined Rs 10,000 For Eating Slowly at McDonald’s

Things were fine until he received penalty notices from a private parking company, UK Parking Control, for exceeding the time limit allotted to McD customers for parking their vehicles.
New Delhi: Experts and dieticians advise people to eat food slowly, however, a man in Cambridge had to pay a whopping £100 for taking too long to complete his meal at McDonald’s. Shapour Meftah met his brother at the fast-food restaurant near Newmarket Road, Cambridge and ordered a meal.
“It was parking from hell—the most expensive McDonald’s I’ve ever had”, Meftah told CambridgeshireLive. The man claimed that the parking company issued him a penalty ticket for violating the 90-minute time limit kept for McDonald’s customers.
Venting out his anger at the fast-food restaurant, the man said, “There’s no sign inside McDonald’s that says you have 90 minutes to sit down, eat and go. You don’t want to rush your meal and we ordered quite a bit of food.”
A few days back, McD’s was in news after a man received $5,000 in cash with McMuffin. “I went to McDonald’s and they handed me my sausage McMuffin… and this bag. Well, what’s in this bag? It’s a f****** deposit. Why? Just a couple thousand dollars here. Like, what is this? Why would they even do this? What the f***?”Entrepreneur reported quoting the man named Josiah Vargas.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 11:55 AM IST
