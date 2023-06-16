‘Not bad yaar…’: Rishabh Pant posts health update on Instagram, indicates quick return

Recovering from serious injuries, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has recently posted his health update, which has surprised the BCCI waiting for his return to the Indian cricket team.

Taking to Instagram, Pant posted a video showing how he has recovered from his serious injuries and is en route to get back in action.

He wrote, “Not bad yaar Rishabh ❤️❤️😂. Simple things can be difficult sometimes 😇”

Instapost:

To this, Suryakumar Yadav and Aksar Patel replied with emojis.

Pant is recovering faster than expected and the BCCI is leaving no stone unturned to fast-track his rehab. Meanwhile, Pant has thrown away his crutches and is walking without them.

According to a report filed by ESPNcricinfo, the apex cricket board of India is trying to get Pant ready for the ODI World Cup this year, reported HT.

Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj, who is a physio at the NCA, is monitoring Pant’s recovery after the wicketkeeper-batter was airlifted to Mumbai, following his tragic car crash on December 30. Pant is getting his treamnet under guidance of physio S Rajnikanth, who has collaborated with multiple Indian age-group teams in the past.

Pant last played for India when the Asian giants toured Bangladesh in December.

Updated: 16 Jun 2023, 07:33 PM IST