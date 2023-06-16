Menu
Search
Subscribe
National

‘Not bad yaar…’: Rishabh Pant posts health update on Instagram, indicates quick return

By: admin

Date:


Recovering from serious injuries, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has recently posted his health update, which has surprised the BCCI waiting for his return to the Indian cricket team.

Taking to Instagram, Pant posted a video showing how he has recovered from his serious injuries and is en route to get back in action.

He wrote, “Not bad yaar Rishabh ❤️❤️😂. Simple things can be difficult sometimes 😇”

Instapost:

To this, Suryakumar Yadav and Aksar Patel replied with emojis.

Pant is recovering faster than expected and the BCCI is leaving no stone unturned to fast-track his rehab. Meanwhile, Pant has thrown away his crutches and is walking without them.

According to a report filed by ESPNcricinfo, the apex cricket board of India is trying to get Pant ready for the ODI World Cup this year, reported HT.

Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj, who is a physio at the NCA, is monitoring Pant’s recovery after the wicketkeeper-batter was airlifted to Mumbai, following his tragic car crash on December 30. Pant is getting his treamnet under guidance of physio S Rajnikanth, who has collaborated with multiple Indian age-group teams in the past.

Pant last played for India when the Asian giants toured Bangladesh in December.

 

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 16 Jun 2023, 07:33 PM IST



Source link

Previous article
Minissha Lamba on Her Character From Badtameez Dil, Says I Cant Relate But…
Next article
Disha Patani Burns Calories in The Sexiest Way Wearing Sports Bra And Shorts Pics
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights