‘Not Familiar With Documentary, Familiar With Shared Values’ Says US Reacting To BBC Series On PM Modi

How US reacted to the documentary on Prime Minister Modi

US On BBC Modi Documentary: The United States has finally reacted to the much-controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When US State Department spokesperson Ned Price was asked about the documentary series he simply said “not familiar”. “I’m not familiar with the documentary you’re referring to, however, I am very familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Price also lavished high praise for democracy in India. He said “we look to everything that ties us together, and we look to reinforce all of those elements that tie us together,” as he underlined the diplomatic ties that US and India share with each other.

US State Department Spokesperson On BBC Documentary

“I’m not aware of this documentary that you point to, but I will say broadly, is that there are a number of elements that undergird the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners.

There are close political ties, there are economic ties, and there are exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the United States and India. But one of those additional elements are the values that we share the values that are common to American democracy and to Indian democracy,” he added.

UK PM Rishi Sunak backs PM Modi, Distances Himself From BBC Documentary

Last week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distanced himself from the BBC documentary series, saying he “doesn’t agree with the characterisation” of his Indian counterpart.

“The UK government’s position on this has been clear and longstanding and hasn’t changed, of course, we don’t tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterisation that the honourable gentleman has put forward to,” Sunak said while responding to Hussain’s question on the BBC report.



