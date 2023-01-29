National

Not Hardik Pandya; Aakash Chopra Tips Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant For Indias Captaincy in ODIs After Rohit Sharma

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has suggested a couple of names who can take over from Rohit.

Lucknow: Rohit Sharma is the captain of India’s ODI team and in the year of the World Cup, he would be the most important man. But with age not on his side and fitness also a concern, the team will in all probability look for Rohit’s successor. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has suggested a couple of names who can take over from Rohit. The two players Chopra has suggested are Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

“I don’t think we will see a single captain for all formats just yet, I think those days are over. Rohit Sharma will be the Test team’s captain till the WTC, that’s not going to change – it is going to stay like that,” Chopra said on Jio Cinemas.

“Hardik Pandya is currently the captain in the T20 format, and I think he will continue to do so, and in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, you will see Pandya be the captain of the Indian team. In one-day cricket, Rohit Sharma will continue to be the captain until the World Cup. But I think in the long term, in terms of India’s captaincy, it will be Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. These are my two candidates for India’s captaincy in the future,” he added.

Currently, Hardik Pandya is leading the T20I side against New Zealand at home. Rohit, who is on a break, would be back to lead the side in the upcoming Test series against Australia.




Published Date: January 29, 2023 8:36 AM IST



Updated Date: January 29, 2023 8:42 AM IST





