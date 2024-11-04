Home

Not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia, this is world’s most expensive house, it is worth Rs…., located in…

With 92 offices and 78 bathrooms, Buckingham Palace functions as both a royal home and a fully operational administrative center, embodying both grandeur and purpose.

New Delhi: Buckingham Palace ranks at the top when it comes to the world’s most expensive houses. An unparalleled symbol of luxury and history, Buckingham Palace serves as the residence of the British monarch and an iconic estate. Valued at nearly twice the price of the world’s second-most expensive private residence, Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, this grand palace boasts 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms and a magnificent ballroom hosting numerous prestigious events.

All you need to know about the Buckingham Palace:

The spaces within Buckingham Palace include the White Drawing Room, where the Queen traditionally meets dignitaries, and the Throne Room

The palace is house to a magnificent art from masters like Rembrandt and Rubens.

The palace’s extensive 39-acre gardens, featuring a tennis court, lake, and a helicopter pad, have been the setting for iconic events like the Queen’s Garden Parties.

Buckingham Palace sits in the very heart of London, surrounded by the lavish St. James and Green Parks.

Buckingham Palace features 775 rooms. These include 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, and 19 state rooms.

In total, the Buckingham palace grounds span over 39 acres.

Despite the palace serving as an important space for the royal family, the King does not in fact privately own the residence. It is instead held in trust by the Crown Estates.

Over 40,000 lightbulbs fill the entire palace. The ballroom bears the distinction of being the first room to have electricity, installed in 1883.

Standing in the centre of the city of Westminster, Buckingham Palace serves as the official residence and administrative headquarters for the monarch of the United Kingdom. The monarchy uses the palace as a place for royal hospitality and important state occasions.











