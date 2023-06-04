Menu
Not Sachin Tendulkar or Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag picks this Pakistani batsman as best in Asia

By: admin

Date:


Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has picked the best middle-order batsman in Asia. Notably, the former India opener has omitted the names of his own teammates like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar along with all-time Asian greats like Kumar Sangakara or Mahila Jayawardhena.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag shared an amazing chemistry on and off the field and the pair famously opened the batting for India in the 2011 ODI World Cup. Sehwag has also referred to Sachin as the ‘God of Cricket’ on many occasions.

Similarly, Sachin returned the favour when Sehwag announced his retirement from cricket in 2015, saying he had the best seat in the ground when the destructive Indian opener batted.

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur on his Breakfast with Champions show, Sehwag said, “Everyone talks about Sachin Tendulkar but Inzamam-Ul-Haq is Asia’s biggest middle-order batsman. See Tendulkar was above the league of batsmen. So he doesn’t count. But when it comes to the most superior-middle order batsman across India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, I have never seen anyone better than him (Inzi),” 

“In that era – 2003-04 – he used to talk about scoring 8 an over. He would tell his partner, ‘Don’t worry. You’ll score easily’. Means 80 runs in 10 overs. Other teams would panic but he was always too confident,”

Inzamam-ul-Haq played 378 ODI matches for Pakistan between 1991 till 2007. In these matches, he scored 11,739 at an average of 39.53 and a strike rate of 74.24 scoring 10 centuries and 83 half-centuries in the process.

The bowler that had Sehwag frightened:

Virender Sehwag has often been known for his destructive batting, especially against spin bowlers, going so far as to say that he has never considered off-spinners as bowlers. However, in his latest interview, Sehwag also revealed the name of bowler that made him fear for his wicket.

Sehwag revealed that he was always afraid of batting against veteran Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Speaking to Gaurav Kapur, the former India batter revealed that he always feared for his wicket when Muralitharan came to bowl as he was unable to pick his doosras. Interestingly, Sehwag said he was also unable to pick Muralitharan during the double century he scored against Sri Lanka in 2008.

Updated: 04 Jun 2023, 02:52 PM IST



The latest

