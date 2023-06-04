Not Sachin Tendulkar or Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag picks this Pakistani batsman as best in Asia

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has picked the best middle-order batsman in Asia. Notably, the former India opener has omitted the names of his own teammates like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar along with all-time Asian greats like Kumar Sangakara or Mahila Jayawardhena.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)