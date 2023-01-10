Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case New Twist: As opposed to the previous reports that circulated in the media from Tunisha’s family’s side, the late actor was not talking to Sheezan Khan but to a man named Ali 15 minutes before her death.

Not Sheezan Khan, Tunisha Sharma Talked to Tinder Date 15 Minutes Before Death

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case New Twist: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer on Monday told the court that the allegations levelled by Tunisha Sharma’s family members against Sheezan Khan are false. The actor’s lawyer Shailendra cited the reports in which the late actor’s family alleged that she had an argument with Sheezan 15 minutes before her death on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. The lawyers said Tunisha didn’t speak to Sheezan but she was on a video call with a man named Ali whom she met on the dating App Tinder.

TUNISHA SHARMA WAS ON VIDEO CALL WITH TINDER DATE ALI

As reported by the news agency PTI, Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai, counsels for Sheezan, cited the Jiah Khan suicide case in the court while requesting for bail. They said Tunisha was in contact with Ali between December 21 to 23 and on the day of her alleged suicide too, she was talking to the man. The counsels stressed the fact that no suicide note was recovered from the spot and in Jiah’s case, even though a suicide note was recovered, Suraj, who was accused of abetment to suicide, was given bail by the court.

They further refuted all the other allegations against Sheezan and maintained that there is no ‘love jihad’ angle. They also denied the allegations of Sheezan’s family trying to make Tunisha wear a hijab or learn Urdu.

Advocate Tarun Sharma, who appeared from Tunihsa’s family’s side, sought some time from the court to go through documents and prepare his defence. The court adjourned the bail hearing until January 11.

Tunisha, a 20-year-old girl, was found dead on the set of her show. She was rushed to the hospital by her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan and a few other members.



