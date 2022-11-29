Not so Holy Mother | India.com

According to a study conducted by NCBI (United States), nearly 17% of the women globally experience PPD, with factors like family & friend support, medical facilities, genetics, pregnancy complications, life-stage and general happiness causing significant fluctuations in this percentage across countries.

Beep. Another message for the baby she knew. Last couple of days had seen string of congratulatory messages and calls for the little one’s arrival, and as exhausted as she was it was heartwarming to see her baby being welcomed so lovingly into the world.

She flipped the text open and read the blessings with a smile, it was her sister-in-law. And in the next second she felt the smile fade and a lump form in her throat.

“Bhabhi, I hope you are doing well and looking after yourself. And are you feeling ok? I hope not feeling unlike a new mom, not low or depressed or sad. Please reach out to me bhabhi, if you feel that way. I went through post partum depression (PPD) myself and could not talk about it to anyone, as much as our family is loving and supportive they won’t understand this. But I understand and am always there. Give me a shout for anything!”

She read and re-read the message. A part of her wanting to reply with how much she wants to cry now even with the baby cradled in her arms and smiling peacefully in her sleep; the other part however, holding her back because like the message said no one will understand.

It was a very loving message, probably just what she needed to hear and yet she did not want to take it further. A million thoughts were running in her head: ‘sister in-law is still part of the in-law family, what if she tells someone, what if she doesn’t get it too, if the daughter of the house feels she won’t be understood what are the chances for a daughter in-law, how will she explain having everyone over to help and yet feeling helpless, all everybody will think of her is ungrateful. It will just complicate things – an endless string of unwelcoming thoughts.’

“Hey thanks a ton. So sorry to hear you had to go through this and glad it is behind you now. Touchwood, I am doing well. I am always there for you as well.”

And what could have been a ground-breaking conversation for both of them and a turning point for the family and future generations, got brushed aside and swept under the carpet never to be acknowledged again.

This isn’t an isolated situation, it is an untold and buried story for thousands of new mothers across the world.

According to a study conducted by NCBI (United States), nearly 17% of the women globally experience PPD, with factors like family & friend support, medical facilities, genetics, pregnancy complications, life-stage and general happiness causing significant fluctuations in this percentage across countries. While the US and western world statistics show a PPD rate of around 10%, it goes up to 18.5% in some of the other countries touching nearly 36% in a few African countries.

Specifically in India, this study reports PPD levels at a whopping 22%. For a 1.4 billion strong country, this means that 4% of the women or 2% of the total population is going through PPD at any point in time – a reasonable number to warrant a conversation.

If we try to understand what PPD is, it is actually something very simple – feeling sad, run-down and low after child birth. It is as manageable or as dangerous as a physical injury, but what complicates it is the expectation that post child birth the mother needs to be happy, must be happy; and hence the unwillingness to accept the occasional blues or a strong wave of sadness and even spells of crying.

Specifically in an Indian setup, many women have their families supporting with child care and recovery, though in most cases the support tends to be more physical than emotional, at times swaying to another extreme where emotional repression kicks in for providing that physical support. Many women are provided for but not allowed to speak, be heard or understood. They are told to rest and expected to smile – the support thus tends to be incomplete and many a times more damaging than the lack of it.

Fortunately for most women, these ‘blues’ are short lived and go away on their own, for some others they are longer and need extended / professional support lest they result in damaging after-effects on the baby or the mother (neglect, abandonment and suicides are not uncommon in such situations)

The point to understand here is that PPD does not make any woman weaker or stronger than the other, nor does it make the mother unhappy despite a healthy baby and, neither does it make the woman ungrateful and moody despite having family support to pull through – it just means that her mind and neurological functions have reacted in a certain way to what she has experienced and she feels emotional pain a bit strongly than others; just the same way some people feel physical pain more than others and each person’s body reacts differently to the physical trauma/medications etc. that they go through.

The point here is acceptance and empathy towards the mother, towards each other in general.

Just like the little story in the beginning, this is a simple problem which requires holding hands and not judging. That’s all it takes to build closer familial bonds, happier healthier relationships and potentially save lives.

As the Dalai Lama said “Only the development of compassion and understanding for others can bring us the tranquility and happiness we all seek.”



